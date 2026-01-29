ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A South Carolina man faces criminal sexual conduct charges in Stearns County after meeting a 14-year-old girl online.

Prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Nicholas Daniels of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, with two counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of distributing sexual conduct to a child through electronic communications, and one count of describing sexual conduct to a child through electronic communication. All six counts are felonies.

The relationship came to light when a condom was found in the girl's room in late June.

The girl told a staff member at the Child Advocacy Center in July about how the two met, how they communicated, and how he drove to Minnesota to meet her.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl met Daniels on Roblox in March or April 2025. Court records show they moved their conversation to Snapchat and talked multiple times per day until Daniels traveled to Minnesota in May.

The girl said they had intercourse and performed other sex acts.

Court records show Daniels returned in June and met three times, near a church, in a park, and at her residence in north St. Cloud.

Authorities performed a forensic extraction on the girl's phone and allegedly found multiple conversations where Daniels sent nude photos of himself and described having sex with the victim.

Daniels was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Thursday.

