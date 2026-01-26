ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested and will be extradited to Louisiana to face charges that he solicited a minor.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension notified the St. Cloud Police Department that 32-year-old Jeffrey Ronnei of St. Cloud had a nationwide warrant issued by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana. Ronnei was wanted on suspicion of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior With Juveniles.

The SCPD's Community Response Team made a traffic stop in the 200 block of County Road 120 in Sartell just after 7:00 a.m. on Friday, January 16th. They arrested Ronnei without incident.

According to the affidavit for arrest filed in Stearns County District Court, the grandmother of a 13-year-old girl found a hidden cell phone in the girl's room containing conversations with men on Snapchat.

The affidavit says one of the men in those conversations was Ronnei. He is accused of sending photos exposing himself and masturbating. Ronnei is also accused of soliciting the girl for nude photos of herself.

Authorities say forensics requests linked Ronnei to the Snapchat account on the phone and his email address.

According to court filings, Ronnei has waived extradition and will be brought to Louisiana to face the charges.

