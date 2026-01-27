Trial Begins for St. Cloud Man Accused of Child Sexual Abuse
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The sexual abuse trial of a St. Cloud man gets underway on Tuesday in Stearns County District Court.
Forty-three-year-old Scott Erickson is charged with two counts of felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 14.
According to the criminal complaint, a nurse with the Midwest Children's Resource Center reported in 2024 that a girl shared that she had been sexually abused by Erickson starting when she was six-years-old. The abuse allegedly took place at homes in St. Cloud and St. Joseph between 2021 and 2024.
The victim said the abuse stopped when she was seven or eight years old.
Erickson is accused of raping the girl and forcing her to perform sex acts multiple times over that time period.
A Stearns County judge has set aside four days for the trial.
