Sartell Woman Charged in Fatal Car vs Pedestrian Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman faces a felony charge after striking and killing a pedestrian with her car.

The incident happened Sunday night near the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 23 in St. Cloud.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 21-year-old Cadee Campbell was heading south on Highway 15 and had just crossed through the intersection at Highway 23.

Witnesses say a man was crossing the southbound lanes outside of the crosswalk and was struck by the car.

The man, whose name is not listed in the complaint, died as a result of his injuries.

Campbell is accused of fleeing the scene, but called police to report she was the driver involved in the crash.

Police officers interviewed Campbell at her residence and according to the complaint, she admitted to knowing she hit a person but left because she didn't want to exit her car with her child inside.

Campbell is charged with one count of failing to stop for a traffic collision causing injury or death.

The investigation is ongoing.

