Sartell Woman Pleads Guilty in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian with her car and then fleeing the scene has pleaded guilty.

The incident happened last February near the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 23 in St. Cloud.

Twenty-two-year-old Cadee Campbell has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of failing to stop for a traffic collision causing injury or death.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Campbell was heading south on Highway 15 and had just crossed through the intersection at Highway 23. Witnesses told police that a man was crossing the southbound lanes outside of the crosswalk and was struck by the car.

Court records show Campbell is accused of fleeing the scene, but called police to report she was the driver involved in the crash.

The man, whose name is not listed in the complaint, died as a result of his injuries.

Police officers interviewed Campbell at her residence, and according to the complaint, she admitted to knowing she hit a person but left because she didn't want to exit her car with her child inside.

Campbell will be sentenced in January.

