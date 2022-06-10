Patricia “Pat” T. Kruzel, 91, Eden Valley

March 18, 1931 - June 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Patricia “Pat” Kruzel, age 91, of Eden Valley who died Wednesday at Hilltop Good Samaritan Center in Watkins. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Tuesday at the church in Eden Valley. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Pat Kruzel, 91, died June 8, 2022 in Watkins, MN. Pat was born on March 18, 1931 in Spring Hill, MN to Aloys and Petranella (Winter) Athmann.

She grew up in Spring Hill, MN where she met her husband, Francis Kruzel. Later they settled in So. St. Paul. MN.

She enjoyed playing cards, gambling, quilting/knitting, and most of all spending time with family.

Pat is survived by her siblings, Alice Athmann, Marcie Welle, Joey (Lou) Athmann, Tony (Phyllis) Athmann; sister-in-law, Carol Athmann; her children, Jerry (Pam) Kruzel, LuAnn Arme, and Bryon (Kirsten) Kruzel; her grandchildren, Nick Kruzel, Shelly (Ken) Bierman, Charr (Nichole) Arme, Sarah (Brian) Walsh, Karin (Ryan) Swainey, Joe Kruzel, Amie Arme, Brynna Kruzel, and Leah Kruzel; 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Kruzel; her siblings, Stan (Vicky) Athmann, Josephine (Syl) Ertl, Gene Athmann; and her son in law, Phil Arme.