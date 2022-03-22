Patricia M. Liestman, 85, Paynesville

March 11, 1937 - March 21, 2022

attachment-Pat Liestman loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Patricia M. Liestman, age 85, of Paynesville. Pat passed away March 21 at the CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the Ebenezer Cemetery near Paynesville.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed. Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCukVz2qi83DCpJnr6HOmvdw

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 and after 10 a.m. Thursday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church. A time of sharing will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and a rosary will be prayed at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, both inside the church.

Pat was born March 11, 1937 in Cold Spring, MN to Chester and Grace (Ferrier) Fuecker. She married Arthur “Skinny” Liestman on June 16, 1956 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. She worked as a caring CNA at the Paynesville Hospital for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Louis Christian Women, Paynesville American Legion Auxiliary and Belgrade VFW Auxiliary. She was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church and volunteer at the ROSE center, having received the Ruth Aulick Award for her service.

Pat enjoyed traveling, from driving to the west coast to going around the lake. She will be remembered for her baking, especially her monkey bread and cookies. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her children Ann (Jeff) Miller of Paynesville, Kathy (Gary) Monnens of Pittsburgh, Kansas, Arlene (Scott Peterson) Liestman of Beaverton, OR, Carol (Doug) Scheierl of Sauk Centre, Bob (Sabrina) Liestman of Paynesville, and Mary Kay (Dave) Schwardt of Evansville, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, brothers Fred (Nan), Rick (Cindy), and Robert Fuecker, and sister Carol (Ken) Skyora.

Preceding Pat in death were her parents, husband Art, son Jim, and sister Jean Bie, brother Darrel “Bud” Fuecker.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the ROSE Center.