Patricia J. “Pat” Larson, 83, Waite Park

March 6, 1936 - August 16, 2019

Memorial services celebrating the life of Patricia J. “Pat” Larson, age 83 of Waite Park will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Pat passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Interment will be private at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pat was born March 6, 1936 in St. Cloud to the late Alphonse and Margaret (Ziebol) Gross. She married Jerome J. Larson on September 25, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Jerry and Pat started in business with the Crown Liquor Store and Bar in 1968. They later owned and operated the Ace Bar and Café from 1973 until their retirement in 2001.

Pat loved to spend time with family and friends (especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren).

Pat is survived by her children, David (Donna) of Maple Grove, Sandy (Charlie) Bechtold of Sun City, Arizona, Karen (Craig) Stradtman of Annandale, Mike (Jackie) of St. Cloud, Tammy Roden of Waite Park; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (RoseAnn) Gross of Chisago City; and her beloved yorkie, “Mini”.

She was preceded in death by husband, Jerry in 2014; son-in-law, Kevin Roden in 2011; brothers, Alphonse “Junie”, Jim and Donald Gross; and sisters, Mary Gross, Bonnie Gross, Linda Peternell.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.