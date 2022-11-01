Patricia A. “Pat” Van Koevering, 92, Sartell

August 2, 1930 - October 30, 2022

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at The Waters Church in Sartell for Patricia A. “Pat” Van Koevering, age 92, of Sartell, who passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her home. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate. Private family burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at The Waters Church in Sartell.

Pat was born on August 2, 1930 to Jacob and Marion (Carman) Helfer in Newark, New York. She grew up in Sodus Point in New York and attended Sodus Central High School. She was united in marriage to William H. “Bill” Van Koevering on July 28, 1951 in Lyons, New York. In 1967, Bill was transferred to the Sartell Paper Mill and their family eventually settled on Middle Spunk Lake in Avon. After Bill’s death in 2014, Pat moved to the Grandview Estates in Sartell. She worked part-time in various jobs throughout her life, but was primarily a stay at home mother, raising her four children. She was an active member of The Waters Church in Sartell.

Pat was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed getting together for lunch or simply socializing. She also enjoyed decorating, especially for Christmas, wintering in Bonita Springs, Florida, and volunteering at Church. She will be remembered for her gift of gab, good sense of humor and her bright red lipstick.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Mark) Jarboe of Baxter, Holly (Dennis) Marmas-Kennedy of Sartell, Hank (Corky) of Holdingford and Bill (Janet) of Sartell; six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; grandson, Brandon Jarboe; and brother, Bill Helfer

A special thank you to Centra Care Hospice, especially to Pat’s nurse, Stephanie, as well as the Sartell Police and Fire Departments, for their loving and compassionate care of Pat.