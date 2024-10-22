Patricia A. “Pat” Kavanagh, 70, Paynesville

July 10, 1954 - October 21, 2024

In Loving Memory of Patricia Alyce Kavanagh, born on July 10, 1954, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on October 21st, 2024 at 70 years old.

Pat attended St. Cloud Tech High School and pursued her love for hair design at St. Cloud Beauty College. It was there that she met Bob Kavanagh, whom she married in 1978. Together, they established Kavanagh’s Hairstyling in Paynesville. Their love and commitment were evident in the birth of their son, Casey, in 1981. Tragically, Bob succumbed to brain cancer in 1983, leaving Pat as a resilient single mother. She raised Casey alone for 15 years. In 1998, Patricia found love again when she married Wayne Chmelik. Their shared passion for dogs led them to establish Bryncrest Great Danes, where they bred and showed champion Great Danes at the highest level.

A woman of many talents, Pat was not only a skilled hair stylist but also a gifted musician. Music was her true passion, and she formed a musical duo, Gemini Rising, with her sister-in-law, Gloria Tentis. They enchanted audiences regionally, performing at many different events, private parties and children’s shows in elementary schools. Her voice brought joy to those around her, and she had a unique ability to use that voice as a source of healing. She often provided comfort and support to friends and family during times of grief and loss. Known for her compassionate nature, she was a pillar of strength for those in need. Many sought her guidance, turning to her for advice and a listening ear. Her ability to empathize and offer comfort made her a cherished confidante to all who knew her.

In 2017, after a stroke, Pat faced a difficult battle with vascular dementia. Despite the rapidly progressing disease, she faced each day with strength and grace.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Lawrence Danzl, her first husband, Bob Kavanagh, her sister Kathy Waxburg, and brothers Dave, Bobby and Bud Danzl.

She is survived by her loving husband Wayne Chmelik, devoted son Casey Kavanagh, daughter-in-law Paula, and cherished grandchildren Grace and Oliver.

Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Patricia Alyce Kavanagh will be remembered for her resilience, creativity, and the love she shared through her music and comforting presence.

The Celebration of Pat’s life will be held at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, from 10-1 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 11am.

Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.

May she rest in peace, and may her music continue to echo in the hearts of those she touched.