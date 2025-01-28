Spotlight: Get Ready To Be ‘All Shook Up’ By GREAT Theatre

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The music of Elvis Presley will fill the Paramount Theater in downtown St. Cloud over the next two weekends. While all the music is from Elvis' songbook, the story is fictional.

Great Theatre's presentation of "All Shook Up" debuts on Friday.

Executive Director Lacey Shirmers says the jukebox musical is set in an unnamed American town in the 1950s.

It's a guy who arrives to a town and plays guitar, rides a motorcycle, kind of shakes things up in the town challenging their norms with each other.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2005.

Schirmers says they are doing something new with this production by adding a weekday matinee next Thursday, February 6th.

It's a genre and type of show that would appeal to some of the groups the Paramount brings in for some of their other shows. We're anticipating many large groups coming on buses with seniors and retired folks. That's exciting for us and new for Great.

Seating is limited for the three performances on opening weekend, there's more availability for the four performances on the second weekend.

Great's next production is Steel Magnolias. That will be at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre for three weekends running from February 28th through March 16th. Schirmers says the cast has already started rehearsing. She says they double cast the show of six roles all for women. Each cast will get a chance to perform five of the 10 shows.

Schirmers says they added performances to Steel Magnolias due to the high demand for tickets.

Great will be announcing its 2025-2026 season on Monday, February 17th at Back Shed Brewing. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the reveal begins at 7:00 p.m.

