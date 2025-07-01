ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some of your favorite music from past decades will fill the stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts this month.

The band Lovin' Spoonful is there on July 15th, California Dreamin' is booked for July 19th, and Abbafab has two shows at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on July 24th.

Sixties, seventies, it's just got a nice summer vibe to it, and it's a lot of music that people know, and are familiar with, the whole family can come to, so it should be an enjoyable, fun summer.

Performing Arts Director Jordyn Foss says tickets are still available for all of those shows.

The July summer movie is Moana on July 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

We're still in the middle of summer, but the Paramount Center for the Arts is already getting ready for its fall season.

They kick things off with their big fundraiser on September 6th with A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes, and Tommy Tutone.

Foss says they work hard to have a mix of both national acts and local performances.

We are excited to have Ruben Studdard, and of course Randy Travis, we're honored to have him here. We also have some smaller acts as well that are going to be just as awesome. We have the Wild World of Animals coming in September.

The Paramount has announced shows through the Christmas holiday season and into early January.

