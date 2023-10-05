Pamela Olson, 64, Waite Park

March 25, 1959 - September 30, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be at 7 pm on Friday October 13, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Pamela M. Olson 64, of Waite Park who died Saturday, September 30, 2023 at her mother’s home. There will be a gathering starting at 4 pm until the time of service at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Chaplin James Neppl will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park.

Pamela was born March 25, 1959, in St. Cloud to Arthur & Margaret (Campbell) Philippi. Pamela was employed as s machine operator for the Westrock Company in St. Cloud until her health required her to retire.

She is survived by her Children; Jessica (Daniel Heinen) of Clearwater, James Olson of Kimball, Brian (Lisa Ludwig) Olson of St. Cloud and Michelle (Dave Stephanie) Olson of Waite Park; her mother Margaret Philippi of Waite Park; siblings Debra (Richard) Hansen of Rice, Greg (Rose Mary) Philippi of St. Cloud, John (Jonelle) Philippi of Cold Spring and seven Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father Arthur and a sister Wanda Philippi.