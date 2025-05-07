MPCA’s New Blowing Dust Alerts, 2025 Summer Air Quality Forecast

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota is likely to see an active summer for air quality, with recurring ozone and wildfire smoke events.

That’s the prediction of meteorologists at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Forecast models predict four to seven days this summer where ozone levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which is slightly above average. The highest risk areas include the Twin Cities to Rochester. Drought and below-average rainfall are expected to lead to more sunny days.

Between 12 and 16 days of wildfire smoke are expected in Minnesota this summer, with an elevated wildfire risk in Canada. A neutral El Nino pattern may lead to more variable wind patterns, which will increase the likelihood that smoke will reach Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Also, starting this year, the MPCA will issue alerts for PM10, a type of pollution commonly caused by blowing dust. This change follows a significant dust event in October 2024 that created very unhealthy air conditions in parts of the state. These new alerts will better protect Minnesotans during similar events, which are expected to occur about once every two years.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has created guidance to help schools and child care staff determine when and how to adjust outdoor physical activities when air quality starts to reach unhealthy levels.

READ RELATED ARTICLES