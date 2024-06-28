Owen L. Fonken, 78, Waite Park

November 9, 1945 – June 27, 2024

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Owen Lee Fonken, age 78, of Waite Park. Owen passed away June 27, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Brandon Foster will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Owen was born November 9, 1945 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Loyd and Florence (Harms) Fonken. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1968 and in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He married Wanda Sistad on May 26, 1974 in Bemidji, MN. He worked as a Machine Operator for several companies in Minnesota and retired in 2007. During retirement he and Wanda enjoyed time at Lake Osakis and wintered in Texas. He was a member of VFW Granite Post 428, D.A.V., Abounding Joy Lutheran Church and was a former 40 plus year member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Mounds View.

Owen is survived by his wife Wanda, sons Scott (Sara) Kolden of Foley and Jason Kolden of Byron Center, MI, grandsons Christopher (MaKayla), Peter, Elliot (Aly), Elijah, Micah, Noah and Isaac Kolden, granddaughter Janeé (Mike) McCullough, great grandsons Isaac McCullough and Kilen Kolden, great granddaughter Freyja Kolden, brother Jon (Chris) Fonken of Andover, MN and nieces and nephews.

Preceding Owen in death were his parents Loyd and Florence Fonken and brother Vance Fonken.