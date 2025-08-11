August 19, 1927 – August 8, 2025

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Othmar J. Schmitz, age 97. Othmar passed away peacefully on August 8 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB, will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, both in Heritage Hall at church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Othmar was born August 19, 1927, in Richmond, MN to John and Theresia (Schramel) Schmitz. He served in a U.S. Army artillery unit defending the Panama Canal during WWII. Othmar married Marilyn Hennen on September 17, 1949, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville. Othmar and Marilyn recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Othmar and Marilyn spent most of their married life in St. Joseph, where they farmed for many years and raised their family of eight children. Othmar worked for the Cold Spring Brewery before starting a 36-year career as an electrician for Burlington Northern Railroad, retiring in 1989.

Othmar found great satisfaction in working his farm and, in his later years, tending to his gardens. He was always generous with his time, volunteering in the community and at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Othmar lived his life with a strong faith and trust in God. He was a member of St. Joseph Lions, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 328, and Catholic Order of Foresters. Othmar enjoyed new experiences and traveled all over the world with Marilyn. Othmar’s love of cards and games was shared with family and friends, with many hours spent laughing and visiting over a deck of cards, including their many friends at Woodcrest.

Othmar is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Dave (Marian), Ron (Diane), Dan (Janie), Randy (Julie), and Todd (Kaylene); daughters-in-law, Bonnie Schmitz and Gail Musielewicz; sisters, Jenny Roering and Theresia Sand; sisters-in-law, Delores Schmitz and Dorothy Schmitz. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Othmar is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Doris Ethen; sons, Vernon and Daryl; daughter-in-law, Cindy Schmitz; son-in-law, Lee (Geatz) Ethen; brothers, Christ, Mike, Edwin, Oswald, Victor, Melvin, and Roman; and sisters, Marie Pierskalla and Wendy Spanier.

Othmar will be remembered for always having a smile on his face, a twinkle in his eye, friendly words for anyone he met, and a uniquely positive way of living life.