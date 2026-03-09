September 7, 1930 – March 7, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud for Lorraine “Toots” Skuza, age 95, who passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at the Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell.

Reverend Scott Pogatchnick will officiate.

Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lorraine was born on September 7, 1930 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Clara (Henz) Plachecki. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. Toots was united in marriage to James F. “Jim” Skuza on May 20, 1950 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Toots and Jim spent their life in the St. Cloud area and were with 70 years of marriage and had two children; son Richard “Rick” and daughter, Deborah “Debbie”. Lorraine was employed as a credit manager for Fandel’s Department Store for 40 years. Toots was also employed by the St. Cloud School District 742 prior to retirement.

She was a member of Zonta and enjoyed her card club. Toots also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, taking many photos to highlight her experience. She was a gracious host and always quick to entertain family and friends with a bright smile and laughter. Toots also loved the time spent at the lake and the dinners at Fischer’s Club in Avon.

She is survived her daughter, Debbie (Ron) Mockenhaupt of Nisswa; daughter-in-law, Jackie Skuza; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Audrey.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim in 2021; and son, Richard; and brother, Elmer Plachecki.

A Special Thank You for the all the loving support Toots received from the staff of the Country Manor Nursing Home and the exceptional care from Moments Hospice Team.