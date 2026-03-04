October 18, 1940 – March 2, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud for Constance M. “Connie” Umerski, age 85, of St. Cloud. Connie passed away peacefully on March 2, 2026 at Auburn Meadows Assisted Living in Waconia. Reverend Derek Weichmann will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Connie was born on October 18th, 1940 in Salem, SD to Louis and Bernadette Kolbeck. She was the 4th of six children. Connie graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Salem in 1958. After graduation, she followed her older brother Dennis to live in St. Cloud, Minnesota. While working as a secretary at Christ Church Newman Center on the St. Cloud State University Campus, Connie met and fell in love with an education/history major named Myron Umerski. Myron and Connie were wed at St. Mary’s Cathedral on August 10th, 1963. Connie spent the years after her marriage building a home life in St. Cloud and establishing a career at JCPenney in Waite Park, Minnesota. Connie began in sales and worked her way up to Personnel Manager by the time she retired.

Connie spent her time after retirement serving others. She was active with the St. Cloud Whitney Senior Center. Along with Myron, she was a founding member of the Sartell Senior Connection. In 2009, along with Myron, she was the recipient of the Sartell Citizen of the Year Award.

Connie had passions for gardening, traveling, and collecting art and pottery. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Connie is survived by daughters, Ann (Rod) Rassman of Waconia, and Mary (Gary) Fahrenkamp of Waconia; grandchildren, Callahan (Emily) Rassman, Abbigail (Gabe) Petersen, Riley (Riley) McGrane, and Kathryn (Doug) Swenson; great granddaughter Lily Swenson; sister MaryKay Isaacson of Ft. Collins, CO; and sister-in-law Rose Payne of Brainerd, MN.

Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Myron Umerski; her parents Louis and Bernadette Kolbeck; her brothers Norman Kolbeck, Dennis Kolbeck, and Gerald Kolbeck; her sister Bernette Gerlach; and niece Heidi Gerlach.