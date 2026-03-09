March 14, 1949 – March 5, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

LeRoy Wendelyn Leither, a proud United States Marine, devoted grandfather, and lifelong servant to his community, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the V.A. Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was 76 years old and lived a life defined by courage, dedication, and love for those around him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

A Life Well Lived

LeRoy was born on March 14, 1949, at St. Cloud Hospital, the son of Alvin and Catherine (Burggraff) Leither. He grew up rooted in his faith, attending St. Paul’s Catholic Grade School and graduating from Cathedral High School in 1967. True to his sense of duty and purpose, LeRoy enlisted in the United States Marine Corps immediately after graduation, a decision that would shape the rest of his life.

He served his country with honor for 20 years, including a tour of duty overseas in Vietnam, where he demonstrated extraordinary bravery under fire. For his courage and sacrifice in combat, LeRoy was awarded the Purple Heart and the Navy Achievement Medal, a decoration he carried with quiet pride for the rest of his life. After two decades of faithful service, he returned to St. Cloud in 1987 with his two sons, ready to build a new chapter.

Civilian Life & Career

Back in St. Cloud, LeRoy embraced the challenges of civilian life with the same determination that had carried him through his military career. He pursued further education through trade school and eventually found his professional home at Electrolux, where he worked in maintenance on the production line for many years. He retired in 2013 and settled in Waite Park, where he continued to make his community a better place.

A Heart for Service

Retirement didn’t slow LeRoy down, it simply redirected his energy. He volunteered full time at the St. Cloud

V.A. Hospital, dedicating himself to fellow veterans and offering them the same compassion and camaraderie that had bonded him to his fellow Marines. To those veterans, he was a familiar, reassuring presence, someone who truly understood their sacrifices.

The Man He Was

Beyond his service and career, LeRoy was a man who found deep joy in the simple things. He was a devoted grandfather who cherished every moment spent with his grandchildren, Austin, Ryley, and Jacob. LeRoy brought warmth and laughter to everyone around him. He wore many titles with honor, decorated veteran, tireless volunteer, but none meant more to him than the one his grandchildren gave him. To them, he was Papa: a loving, generous soul who never stopped putting others first. LeRoy also loved playing a game of cards, a round of dice, or an afternoon of needle pointing, diamond painting, or crafting.

He was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, and took great pride in his memberships with the Sauk Rapids V.F.W. Post 6992, Marine Corps League Valhalla Detachment #171, Eagles Aerie #622, and Moose Lodge #1400, organizations that reflected his deep commitment to brotherhood, community, and service.

Those He Leaves Behind

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Catherine Leither; his beloved son, Michael; his brother, Al Leither; and his brother-in-law, John Meade.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Stacy) Leither; his grandchildren, Austin, Ryley, and Jacob; his sister, Helen Meade; his brothers, Leo (Mary) Leither and John Leither; and a wide circle of other relatives and many cherished friends.

LeRoy Leither lived a life of service — to his country, to his fellow veterans, and above all, to his family. His quiet strength, generous spirit, and warm heart will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in the peace he so faithfully earned.