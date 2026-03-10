October 13, 1949 – March 6, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Keith M. Anderson, 76, of Sartell, MN, passed away at his home on Friday, March 6, 2026 with his family and fur-baby by his side. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at St. Michael’s. Interment will be at a later date.

Keith was born in New Ulm, MN on October 13, 1949. The seventh and youngest child of Glenn M. and Alma C. (Lee) Anderson, he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He graduated from Hanska High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Mankato State University. On July 25, 1981, Keith married Catherine (Cathy) Baune in Lamberton, MN. Together they raised 2 children, Lindsay and Brian.

Keith spent the majority of his career in the insurance industry, beginning at Metropolitan Life, then as manager of Redwood County Farmers Mutual in Lamberton and retiring as manager of South Central Mutual in Blue Earth. For 24 years in between, he served as the President of the Minnesota Association of Farm Mutual Insurance Companies (MAFMIC). During this time, he and Cathy met many wonderful colleagues who became friends, sharing laughter and adventures as they traveled around Minnesota and the greater U.S. for work events.

During his younger years, Keith helped at his family’s drive-in and enjoyed playing high school sports, at some point earning the nickname, “Studley.” His love of sports continued into adulthood as he enjoyed baseball, softball, bowling, golfing and coaching his childrens’ teams. Years later he would boast about the accomplishments of those he coached during their youth “careers.” From the Grey Eagle’s squirt house league championship to winning the Stanley Cup, he was profoundly proud of the achievements of anyone he cared about or coached…at times taking partial credit for their successes. He loved watching all levels of Minnesota sports and at home he was king of the remote where he was often found channel surfing between several sporting events. Having only ever worn black figure skates, Keith’s love of hockey was born when two of his nephews and later his son, started playing the sport. Beyond sports, Keith enjoyed spending time with his extended family, visits to the casino (especially with his father-in-law), card nights with friends, and playing bingo with the “neighbor ladies.” He was everyone’s errand runner, never turning down an opportunity to help out by grabbing groceries, picking up mail, letting pets outside, or doing anything that would allow him a brief trip out of the house.

In recent years, as Keith’s health deteriorated and his physical abilities became limited, he embraced his role as “Papa Keith,” spending hours supervising his grandchildren and sharing lots of hugs and knucks. He loved to reminisce, often embellishing stories in a way that would trigger laughter and eye-rolls alike. Always able to talk to anyone, Keith loved to tell a joke but had no patience for having one of his stories or jokes interrupted. He enjoyed spending time with his kids’ friends, never complaining as they hosted weeklong 3rd of July parties or the random midnight fish fry. His mood always lifted when one of the “Beavers” or baseball guys paid a visit to shoot the breeze with “Studs.”

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Lindsay (Mitch) Staley of Sartell and Brian (fiancé Rachel) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Cameron and Ella Staley and Baby Boy Anderson due in July; sisters, Gloria Topp, Margie Larson, Wanda (Delman) Larson; sisters-in-law, Sharon Anderson, Shirley Anderson, Margie (Mike) Fraser, Judi (Bob) Meyer; brother-in-law, Bill (Mary) Baune and a large extended family including many cousins, nieces/nephews, great and great-great nieces/nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Elmer and Donna Baune; siblings Glenn Lee Anderson, Marlys Froehling, and Wes Anderson; brothers-in-law, Richie Topp, Dale Larson, and Fritz Froehling; nephew, Jason Baune; great niece, Jenna Ahlness, among other family and friends, most notably Vicky Topp and Mark Olmscheid.

A special thank you to Amanda, Trinity and Katie from St. Croix Hospice for the care and support provided to Keith and to our family.

In honor of Keith’s strong dislike of formal wear, please wear casual, comfortable attire to his services.