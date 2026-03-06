July 14, 1937 – March 4, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Dolores G. “Dee” Koetter Moffatt, age 88, of Paynesville. Dee passed away March 4, 2026, at CentraCare Health Care Center in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Parish Cemetery in Roscoe, MN at a later date. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Dee was born July 14, 1937, in St. Martin, MN to Herman and Margaret (Pohlmann) Fischer. She was raised in the Roscoe area. She married Roman Koetter on January 17, 1956. They moved to St. Cloud where they raised their family. After her divorce, she married Ron Moffatt and they moved to North Dakota. After Ron passed away, she returned to live in Clearwater. She worked for 10 years at St. Scholastica in St. Cloud until her cancer battle forced her to retire. She retired to Cold Spring, MN where she enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, cooking and helping others in need. She was a member of St. Cloud Aerie 622, Women of the Moose in Waite Park, Cold Spring American Legion Auxiliary and New York Mills VFW Auxiliary.

Dee is survived by her sons Mike (Cathy) Koetter of New London and David (Norma) Koetter of St. Joseph, daughter Karen (Michael) Goedert of Sauk Rapids, 14 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, siblings Harold Fischer of St. Joseph, Mary (Gerald) Schill of Waite Park, Linda (Leon) Flint of Richmond, and Duane (Deb) Fischer of Cold Spring.

Dee is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, son Mark, grandson Brian, great grandson Levi, great great grandson Dechlan, and siblings Clarence, Donald, Victor and Luella Fischer.