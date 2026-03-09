May 1, 1929 – March 6, 2026

Josephine M. (Stang) Meyer, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026 with her loving family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2026 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St Joseph. Reverend Brad Jenniges will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday March 26th and one hour prior to funeral services on Friday March 27th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Heritage Hall. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at Heritage Hall.

Josie was born in St. Joseph, to the late Joseph “Joe” and Magdalena “Lena” (Rassier) Stang. On June 14, 1950, Josephine was united in marriage to Cyril H. Meyer at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Together, they raised nine children and lived their whole lives on their farm near St. Joseph. Josie dedicated her life to her family and her faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Josie was a tireless and generous leader for the July 4th candy stand, an enthusiastic square dancer and cribbage/500/Euchre card player, an active member of quilting groups, and an expert at hand embroidery. Josie’s green thumb brought endless beauty and nourishment through the years. Her love of nature was evident to all. She had a special place in her heart for her childhood horse, Sudsy. Josie also loved driving tractor.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, son-in-law, Joe Berg, granddaughter Rita Berg, brothers: Victor, Roman, Alphonse (Al), Wilfred (Willie), Sylvester (Sy), infant brother Leo; and her sisters: Valeria Kraemer, Marie L. Jansen, and most recently, Caroline H. Trautz.

Josie will be lovingly remembered and missed by her nine children: Sheila (Al) Burski of St. Augusta, Mary (David) Haukom of Colorado Springs, CO, Theresa Berg of St. Joseph, Judy Hauglie of Baxter, Ray (Jackie) Meyer of St. Joseph, Don (Cathy) Meyer of Avon, Andy (Jai) Meyer of St. Joseph, Jerome (Susan) Meyer of Coon Rapids, and Mike (Jeny) Meyer of St. Joseph. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, her sister, Delores Crowell of Germantown, WI, sisters-in-law, Kay Stang of Sartell and Marcella (Marcy) Roe of Grey Eagle, along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank- you to the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House and St. Croix Hospice for their professional and compassionate care.