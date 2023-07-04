One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two vehicles collided in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Jeep Wrangler was going west on County Road 37 while a Toyota Rav 4 was going east. They collided at the intersection with Highway 25.

A passenger in the Toyota, 27-year-old Emily Fleming of Minneapolis, was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of that vehicle, a 28-year-old man from St. Paul, was not hurt.

There were four 17-year-olds in the Jeep from the St. Michael and Albertville area. They all were not hurt.

