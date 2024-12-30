One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- A passenger was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 210 in Motley. A van was traveling west on Highway 10 while a pick-up was traveling on Highway 10 and attempted to make a left turn when they crashed.

Get our free mobile app

A passenger in the van 62-year-old Victoria Johnson of Cushing was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES