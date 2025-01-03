One Person Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash
MONTROSE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. on Highway 25 and Highway 12 in Montrose. Two vehicles were stopped at the intersection when a third vehicle rear-ended them.
The driver of one of the stopped vehicles, 47-year-old Sara Nelson of Cokato, was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two drivers were not hurt.
