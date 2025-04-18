One Person Hurt In Three Vehicle Crash On Interstate 94

One Person Hurt In Three Vehicle Crash On Interstate 94

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when three vehicles collided on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday near Monticello.

All three vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 71-year-old Ann Bloch of Big Lake was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The three drivers were not hurt.

