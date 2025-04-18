One Person Hurt In Three Vehicle Crash On Interstate 94
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when three vehicles collided on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday near Monticello.
All three vehicles were traveling west when they collided.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, 71-year-old Ann Bloch of Big Lake was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The three drivers were not hurt.
