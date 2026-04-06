Last Round Of Funding To Support Communities Impacted By Metro Surge
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Immigrant Rapid Response Fund has announced it will release its 11th and final round of grants this week. It will have granted a total of $12 million to 140 organizations supporting communities impacted by Operation Metro Surge.
Since January 12th, weekly grantmaking has supported nonprofit organizations statewide. The Immigrant Rapid Response Fund has raised $14 million from more than 65,000 donors in all 50 states and 45 countries.
Grant recipients in the St. Cloud area include Fahan Organization, Hooyo Hour Organization, and OneCommunity Alliance.
About $1.5 million and future donations will be granted to organizations positioned to support the longer-term recovery of impacted communities.
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz