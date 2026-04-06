ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Immigrant Rapid Response Fund has announced it will release its 11th and final round of grants this week. It will have granted a total of $12 million to 140 organizations supporting communities impacted by Operation Metro Surge.

Since January 12th, weekly grantmaking has supported nonprofit organizations statewide. The Immigrant Rapid Response Fund has raised $14 million from more than 65,000 donors in all 50 states and 45 countries.

Get our free mobile app

Grant recipients in the St. Cloud area include Fahan Organization, Hooyo Hour Organization, and OneCommunity Alliance.

About $1.5 million and future donations will be granted to organizations positioned to support the longer-term recovery of impacted communities.