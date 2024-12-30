One Person Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt when her vehicle left the road and crashed into two signs.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 8:25 a.m. on eastbound Highway 10 at Highway 210 in Motley in Morrison County.

Forty-nine-year-old Jenny Cushing of Staples was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

