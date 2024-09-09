One Person Hurt in Kandiyohi County Crash

ATWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 4:20 p.m.

Both vehicles were traveling west on Highway 12 near Atwater when they crashed.

Nineteen-year-old Ciera Anderson of Belgrade was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the other vehicle a 29-year-old man from St. Paul not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES