One Person Hurt in Kandiyohi County Crash
ATWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 4:20 p.m.
Both vehicles were traveling west on Highway 12 near Atwater when they crashed.
Nineteen-year-old Ciera Anderson of Belgrade was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle a 29-year-old man from St. Paul not hurt.
