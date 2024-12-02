One Person Hurt in Crash on Highway 15 in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 15 at County Road 1 in Sartell. Both vehicles were traveling north when they collided.

Fifty-two-year-old Troy Gunderson of Waite Park was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle's driver, 54-year-old Wayne Gilroy of Rice, was not hurt.

