One Person Hurt In Crash Near Little Falls

Morrison County Sheriff's Office

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Little Falls on Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:20 p.m. a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Joseph Griemann of St. Cloud was going east on 158th Street near Hawthorn Road just east of Little Falls. Authorities say Griemann failed to stop for the posted sign, went through the intersection, and into the ditch.

A passenger in his vehicle 40-year-old Garrett Wilson of Little Falls was hurt and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries. Griemann was not hurt in the crash.

