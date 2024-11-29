One Person Hurt in Crash in Morrison County
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 near Little Falls.
The incident happened at about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.
A vehicle driven by 66-year-old Penelope Sawdy of Elk River was traveling west on Highway 10.
A mini van driven by 36-year-old Marc Bjorn of Sartell was on Iris Road and attempted to cross the highway when the two vehicles collided.
Sawdy was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bjorn and his passenger were not hurt.
