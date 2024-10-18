One Person Hurt In ATV Crash At Morrison County Landfill

MORRISON COUNTY (WJON News) -- An ATV crash at a landfill on Thursday sent one person to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 10:40 a.m. of an ATV crash at the Morrison County Landfill near Little Falls.

Once on scene deputies found 57-year-old Jody Mueller of Long Praire pinned under a side-by-side ATV. Authorities say Mueller was performing work duties with the ATV and going down a hill at an angle when she rolled and ended up pinned under the vehicle.

Mueller was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

