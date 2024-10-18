One Person Hurt In 2 Car & Semi-Truck Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two cars and a semi-truck crashed Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 3:30 p.m. a car driven by 76-year-old Jacqueline Daley of Turtle Lake, North Dakota, an SUV driven by 55-year-old Daniel Bjerga of Motley, and a Peterbilt Semi-Truck driven by 54-year-old Daniel Scherbert of Wonewoc, Wisconsin were all going west on I-94 near St. Joseph when they collided.

Daley was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bjerga and Scherbert were not hurt in the crash.

