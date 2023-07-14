One Person Dead, Another Critical After Car Vs Pedestrian Crash

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- One person is dead and two others are hurt after a car vs. pedestrian crash in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver had been drinking before the crash.

The crash happened at Highway 169 and 39th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights just after 10:30 Wednesday night.

Troopers say a car driven by 35-year-old Cody Jazdzewski of Minneapolis was southbound on Highway 169 when he lost control, left the road, and struck two pedestrians on the sidewalk.

One of the pedestrians, 58-year-old Carrie Lynn Rivero of Minneapolis was killed. The other walker, 63-year-old James Beller of Minneapolis, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Jazdzewski was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

