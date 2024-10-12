One Man Sent To Hospital After Crash Near Hutchinson
CEDAR MILLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Hutchinson Saturday morning.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 1:40 in the morning. The patrol says a Ford F350 pickup driven by 33-year-old Cody Rusch of Cosmos was going west on Highway 7 in Cedar Mills when he left the road and crashed.
Rusch was taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us
Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures