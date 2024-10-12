One Man Sent To Hospital After Crash Near Hutchinson

CEDAR MILLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Hutchinson Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 1:40 in the morning. The patrol says a Ford F350 pickup driven by 33-year-old Cody Rusch of Cosmos was going west on Highway 7 in Cedar Mills when he left the road and crashed.

Rusch was taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

