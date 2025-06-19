One Killed, Three Hurt In Chain Reaction Crash on Interstate 94

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person is dead and three others are hurt in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in Monticello in Wright County.

All four vehicles were traveling east when the chain reaction crash happened.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 69-year-old Susan Rintoul of Minot, North Dakota, died in the crash. Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of that vehicle, 71-year-old Richard Rintoul, was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

Forty-one-year-old Ryan Arcemont of Carencoe, Louisiana, was taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Twenty-four-year-old Gabrielle West of Hudson, Wisconsin, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES