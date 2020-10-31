One Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 Near Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- One person was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 Saturday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at County Road 14 near Big Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going west on Highway 10 near County Road 14 when it went off the roadway after the bridge. Authorities say the vehicle then went up the embankment for the on-ramp that is closed for pipeline repairs.

The driver, 59-year-old Richard Nelson of Red Wing, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.