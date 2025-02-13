One Hurt in Crash Involving Semi and Two Cars

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - One person was hurt when a semi and two passenger cars collided.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday night at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 23. The semi was going south on Highway 15 when it collided with the two cars that were going east on Highway 23.

The driver of one of the cars, 23-year-old Maykenna Goering of Rice, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

No one else was hurt in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES