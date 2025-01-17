One Hurt in Crash Involving 2 Semis, Pick-up, Car

MONTICELL0 (WJON News) -- Only one person was hurt in a crash involving two semis, a pick-up, and a car.

The incident happened Thursday at about 5:45 a.m. on Interstate 94 in Monticello. All four vehicles were traveling east when they crashed.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Khatra Mohomed Abdi of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

