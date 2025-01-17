One Hurt in Crash Involving 2 Semis, Pick-up, Car
MONTICELL0 (WJON News) -- Only one person was hurt in a crash involving two semis, a pick-up, and a car.
The incident happened Thursday at about 5:45 a.m. on Interstate 94 in Monticello. All four vehicles were traveling east when they crashed.
The driver of the car, 22-year-old Khatra Mohomed Abdi of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
No one else was hurt in the crash.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Vacant St. Cloud Lot May Have Some Development in 2025
- Chicago Coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Announces February Dates
- Tackle Credit Card Debt With Lutheran Social Services Counseling
- Macy's Releases List of 66 Store Closings, 2 in Minnesota
Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud