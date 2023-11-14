One Hurt in Car, Semi Crash in Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash involving a car and a semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 in Elk River.
Thirty-four-year-old Latisha Smith of Houston, Texas was going west on the highway while the semi was west on 165th Avenue when they collided.
Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi-driver, 68-year-old Lyle Makela of Elk River, was not hurt.
