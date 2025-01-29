One Driver Hurt When Two Semis Collide in Stearns County

MELROSE (WJON News) -- One of the drivers was hurt when two semis collided.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Interstate 94 at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Melrose. Both semis were traveling west when they crashed.

Thirty-two-year-old Kareem Plummer of Spring Hill, Florida was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Forty-two-year-old Khayrullo Khusanova of Mason, Ohio was not hurt.

