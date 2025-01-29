One Driver Hurt In Two Vehicle Collision in Sherburne County

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 in Elk River. Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sydney Ulrich of St. Michael was taken to North Memorial in Maple Grove with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-three-year-old Julia Anderson of Clear Lake was not hurt.

