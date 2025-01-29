One Driver Hurt In Two Vehicle Collision in Sherburne County

One Driver Hurt In Two Vehicle Collision in Sherburne County

Photo: WJON

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 in Elk River.  Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Twenty-seven-year-old Sydney Ulrich of St. Michael was taken to North Memorial in Maple Grove with non-life-threatening injuries.  Twenty-three-year-old Julia Anderson of Clear Lake was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON