Onamia Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash

PHoto courtesy of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- An Onamia man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County Sunday.

Deputies say while driving through Maple Grove Township around 4:30 p.m., the 60-year-old man's truck left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

He died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

