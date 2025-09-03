October 17, 1958 – August 30, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 5, 2025 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany for Karen J. Gertken, age 66, of Albany, who passed away at her home on Saturday, August 30, 2025, with family by her side. Reverend Julius Beckermann, OSB will officiate. Burial of the Urn will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Karen was born on October 17, 1958 in St. Cloud to Mathew and Dolores (Warzecka) Huls. She graduated from Holdingford High School in 1976. On August 28, 1987 Karen married Charles “Charlie” Gertken at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. They raised their family on the farm in Albany. Karen also worked as a teller for Magnifi for many years. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church.

Karen enjoyed reading, gardening, baking and traveling. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie; children, Jessica (Arnie) Grebinoski of Rice, Nickolas (Sarah) of Albany, Samantha (Mike) Greener of Albany, Tanner (Nichole Stenberg) of Becker; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; siblings, Cheryl (Ev) Bovy, Susy (Tom) Reding, Debbie (Mike) Juntunen, Kevin (Janet), Sally Huls, Jenny (Dean) Thielen; sisters-in-law, Janet and Judy Huls; and many nieces nephews and extended family.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Wendelin and Thecla Gertken; and brothers, Mike and Jerry Huls.

A Special Thank You to all those who have cared for Karen these last months.