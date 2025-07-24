UNDATED (WJON News) -- Most of Minnesota has had plenty of rain this summer; however, dry conditions continue to hang on in the far northwestern corner of the state.

Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 12 percent of the state is still Abnormally Dry, down from 26 percent. The Moderate Drought remains at four percent, the same as last week. The Severe Drought is now at zero, after being at one percent last week.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor

Counties in far northwestern Minnesota are still the driest.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says thunderstorm chances for that part of the state return Friday, with much warmer temperatures this weekend.

While the update is released on Thursday, the information is for rainfall through Tuesday morning, so the rain we received on Wednesday isn't reflected yet.

The Climate Prediction Center says next week could be drier than normal, especially for the northern part of Minnesota.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center

Here in St. Cloud, we've had 4.16 inches of rain so far in July, which is 1.44 inches above normal. For the summer months of June and July combined, we've had 11.97 inches of rain, which is 5.50 inches above normal.

