UNDATED (WJON News) -- Authorities say the Jenkins Creek Fire is now the largest of the three wildfires burning in northeastern Minnesota at more than 15-thousand acres.

The Camp House Fire grew slightly Wednesday to just under 15 thousand acres and has destroyed 140 structures.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay

"All three fires are still very active and no real signs of them slowing. A lot of destroyed property and our hearts and prayers go out to those who are impacted by this. It's real tragic to drive around and see the destruction that's occurred."

The Munger Shaw Fire has burned about 17 hundred acres.

Ramsay says they are grateful for the support of the volunteer fire departments that have traveled to St. Louis County from communities including Bemidji and Nisswa.

Shelters for evacuees have been established at the Fredenberg Community Center and also at Old School Lives in Cotton.

Mother Nature may help fight the fires with much-needed rain.

A round of strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, followed by off and on rain showers through the rest of the week.

At least a half-inch of rainfall is expected, with some locations experiencing over an inch of much-needed rain.

