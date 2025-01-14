New Talk Of Paynesville Podcast Aims To Keep Community Informed
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A new podcast by the Paynesville Chamber of Commerce's goal is to get information to the people. The Talk of Paynesville was a YouTube program from 2020 until 2021.
When the chamber was trying to come up with ways to reconnect the community with local decision making they decided to bring the program back as a 2 to 4-minute podcast. They have been posting podcasts every other week since September last year. The chamber's Executive Director Jacob Bertram says their goal is to provide residents and business owners information about important discussions that occur within the community.
Currently, the Talk of Paynesville provides a summary of city council and school board meetings but they hope to add Paynesville Township and Stearns County board meetings in the future.
