New Safety Ambassadors Could Be in Downtown St. Cloud By Spring

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We're learning more about the strategic plan announced last week by the Downtown St. Cloud Alliance.

After a failed attempt last year to create a public Business Improvement District, the new plan is for a private voluntary-based BID.

Downtown Alliance Director Rachel Lolmasteymaugh says they'll be hiring the company Block By Block to help maintain the area.

People to help guide you, to keep the streets safe, and clean and vibrant.  If you've never used the parking app they'll show you how. They'll give directions and tell you about the things happenign downtown.

She says residents and visitors will see a noticeable difference in the appearance of the downtown.

Now that we have some structure, we have some funding, you are really going to see a difference.  Please come out and see the difference in downtown, it's going to be a place you barely recognize full of life, and people, and art and flowers.

Lolmasteymaugh says they hope to have the new safety ambassadors working in the downtown as soon as this May.

