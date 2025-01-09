Downtown St. Cloud Alliance Announces New Strategic Plan

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Downtown St. Cloud Alliance has announced a new plan to help bring vitality to the area.

As part of the initiative, the Alliance is developing a detailed strategic plan that focuses on increasing safety, beautifying public spaces, and creating opportunities for businesses, residents, and visitors.

After the latest failed bid to create a Business Improvement District late last year, by assessing business and property owners in the downtown, the Downtown St. Cloud Alliance has a new voluntary-based approach.

Highlights of the planning process include:

Voluntary Investments : A pivot from mandatory assessments to voluntary contributions, with a projected annual investment of $500,000 to $525,000 by 2026.

: A pivot from mandatory assessments to voluntary contributions, with a projected annual investment of $500,000 to $525,000 by 2026. New Leadership Structure : Plans to establish a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, focused solely on the vitality and prosperity of Downtown St. Cloud.

: Plans to establish a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, focused solely on the vitality and prosperity of Downtown St. Cloud. Block by Block : Bring a specialized service contract to ensure Downtown is clean, safe, and welcoming while providing ambassadors trained in safety and community engagement.

Collaborative Partnerships: Strengthening relationships with local businesses, public organizations, and community groups to drive impactful development and engagement.

Downtown Alliance Director Rachel Lolmasteymaugh says, "These efforts underscore our commitment to making Downtown St. Cloud a thriving hub for activity, creativity, and connection,”

